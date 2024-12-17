No less than 14 Palestinians pass away due to Israeli airstrike on Gaza

(MENAFN) Israeli over Gaza Strip murdered no less than 14 Palestinians on Tuesday, no less than 10 of them in one home in Gaza City, medics announced as tanks went deeper to the western region of Rafah in the south.



Medics stated the Israeli strike on the home in the Daraj suburb of Gaza City destroyed the building and damaged close homes. Four other individuals were murdered in two different strikes in the city and the town of Beit Lahiya north of the enclave reported medics, medics also said.



There was no direct announcement from the Israeli army.



In Rafah, close the border with Egypt, Israeli tanks went deeper to the western region of Mawasi, which called humanitarian-designated region, citizens declared.

Heavy fire from tanks rolling into the region drove scores of civilians sheltered there to flee north to Khan Younis.



