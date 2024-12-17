Frozen Waterfall At Drung In Tangmarg Draws Tourists Attention

Notably a man-made waterfall, Drung Waterfall freezes completely during the winter season, creating a beautiful icy landscape that fascinates the visitors.

The Frozen Drung Waterfall has started attracting visitors from all over the valley along with those who arrive in Kashmir to witness its beauty and enjoy.

Sajad Ahmad, a local from Tangmarg, said the Drung Waterfall in its frozen state offers a magical sight, especially during this time of the year.“Many tourists have already been making their way here to witness its natural beauty, and the footfall in the area will increase like it does every year.”

Jasim Uddin, a visitor from Delhi, who has come to see Drung Waterfall, said the frozen waterfall looks like something out of a fairy tale.“It is a perfect winter escape,” he said, adding that the tourists have praised the spot for its unique winter charm.

Another visitor, Faisal Ahmed from Gujrat, said this place is magical.“The frozen cascade looks surreal against the snowy backdrop. It is a must-visit destination for anyone traveling to Kashmir in winter.”

In the meanwhile, the local residents have also shared their thoughts to explore this natural wonder, saying,“The waterfall offers one of the most beautiful views of the winter season. It is a perfect spot for photography and experiencing nature's wonders,” said Sahil, a local from Srinagar.

It is worth mentioning that last year, the Drung Waterfall also recorded a good number of visitors, and it is going to increase this year.

