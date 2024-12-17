Ukrainians Declare Over Thousand Firearms MIA

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Since the start of the firearm declaration process, Ukrainians have registered over a thousand firearms and more than 80,000 rounds of ammunition with the police.

This was reported on Telegram by the Department of Communications of the of Internal Affairs, according to Ukrinform.

"Three weeks have passed since the launch of the procedure for declaring firearms found by citizens. During this period, Ukrainians have declared more than 1,000 firearms (including over 350 automatic rifles and 470 smoothbore shotguns) and more than 80,000 rounds of ammunition with the National Police," the statement reads.

It is noted that additionally, 59 firearms and more than 18,000 rounds of ammunition were voluntarily surrendered without declaration.

or

The Ministry of Internal Affairs reminded citizens that to declare found or obtained firearms, they must present the weapon to the nearest National Police unit along with a set of required documents (a written application, passport, identification code, extract of place of residence/registration, and a 3.5x4.5 photograph). After this, the relevant decision will be made.

As reported by Ukrinform, on November

25, the Law On Ensuring the Participation of Civilians in the Defense of Ukraine came into effect, improving the procedure for obtaining, declaring, and handling firearms. The law allows for the declaration or surrender of firearms found or obtained for repelling Russian aggression to the police.