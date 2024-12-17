Mrunal Thakur Teams Up With Adivi Sesh For Action Drama ‘Dacoit’

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Dec 17 (IANS) Mrunal Thakur, who is known for 'Sita Ramam', 'The Ghost Stories' and others, will be seen sharing the screen with Adivi Sesh in the upcoming movie 'Dacoit'.

The is an action drama, and marks the directorial debut of Shaneil Deo, reports 'Variety'.

It follows the story of an angry convict plotting revenge against his former girlfriend who betrayed him.

The project, produced by Supriya Yarlagadda and co-produced by Suniel Narang, is being shot simultaneously in the Hindi and Telugu languages. The director collaborated with Adivi Sesh on the story and screenplay. Production is currently underway in Hyderabad, with plans for an extensive shooting schedule in Maharashtra.

As per 'Variety', breaking from tradition, Adivi Sesh chose to announce his leading lady on his birthday, rather than making it about himself.

Talking about the film, Adivi Sesh said,“'Dacoit' is a solid action film with a touching love story. Mrunal has brought some of the finest characters to life on the big screen, bringing a unique panache to each role. Her exceptional ability to elevate every character she portrays makes her truly remarkable. We are thrilled to welcome Mrunal to the 'Dacoit' team and eagerly await going head-to-head on the big screens”.

Mrunal Thakur said,“The story of 'Dacoit' is true in its essence, a great mixture of rustic storytelling that is elevated with the stylized vision of both Adivi Sesh and Shaneil Deo. The character I'm set to depict in the films will allow me to explore shades of playing an on-screen character that I haven't explored before as an actor. This proposition mixed with the genre and script of 'Dacoit' is what will truly make it a treat to watch for the audiences. I can't wait to deep dive into the world envisioned by Shaneil.”