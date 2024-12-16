QND Celebrates 'Nation-Building Journey'

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) HE the President of the Supreme Judiciary Council and President of the Court of Cassation Dr Hassan bin Lahdan al-Hassan al-Mohannadi highlighted Qatar National Day (QND) as a celebration of the journey of nation-building and giving that began with the founding of the state by Jassim bin Mohammed bin Thani.

In remarks to the Qatar News Agency (QNA) on the occasion, HE Dr al-Mohannadi emphasised that the QND is an opportunity to reflect on the values of loyalty, dignity and sacrifice that laid the foundations of this nation, making it a model of development and progress.

He extended congratulations to His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, His Highness the Father Amir Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa al-Thani, and the people of Qatar on this national occasion which renews the pledge to uphold the principles of justice and promote the rule of law.

HE Dr al-Mohannadi stressed the firm commitment to building a modern judicial system that guarantees the protection of individuals and institutions rights, and contributes to the security and stability that underpin the nations renaissance and prosperity.

He expressed wishes for continued security and safety of Qatar, and for guidance for the wise leadership in all that is best for the country and its people, emphasising that Qatar will always remain a beacon of justice and a model of progress and prosperity.

