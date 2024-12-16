Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Monday Until 12:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT -- the Amir Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber received of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya at Bayan Palace.

BAGHDAD -- The joint Kuwaiti-Iraqi technical committee on demarcation of maritime borders beyond the 162 mark held its seventh meeting in the Iraqi capital, Baghdad.

KUWAIT -- On the first anniversary of the late Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah's passing, which falls on the 16th of December, Kuwait recalls his wise leadership which lasted three years.

KUWAIT -- First Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defense, and Minister of Interior Sheikh Fahad Yusuf Saud Al-Sabah praised the security cooperation with UAE.

KUWAIT -- The Arab Media Forum honored Kuwaiti composer Ghannam Al-Daikan and 56 personalities from various Gulf and Kuwaiti institutions with a ceremony for Kuwait Creativity Award 2024. (end) mb