J & K Roll Ball Team Clinches Gold At National Championship

Included in the gold-winning team were Qurat Yaseen, Aleeza Makhdoomi and Qubra Parvaiz, who are trainees of PMDP Roll Ball Center at KNS Stadium, Khanyar.

“These extraordinary young girls have not only made Jammu and Kashmir proud but also earned the honor of representing us at the national level,” the J&K Sports Council said in a statement.

“Their success is a testament to hard work, resilience, and the transformative power of sports. It's also a reflection of the visionary work J&K Sports Council, the dedication of our phenomenal coaches, and the unwavering support of the Roll Ball Association of J&K,” it added.

