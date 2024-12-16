Australia's Submarine Plans May Be Dead In The Water

(MENAFN- Asia Times) Australia's submarine plans are slipping due to aging Collins-class vessels and AUKUS uncertainties, forcing tough decisions on its future underwater warfare capabilities.

This month, Naval News reported that the Australian has designated the Collins class conventional submarine sustainment program as a“product of concern,” following a Defense Australia recommendation to enhance ministerial oversight of this critical capability.

Naval News says this announcement underscores the challenges faced in extending the operational life of these submarines beyond their original design. It mentions that the Albanese Government is committed to investing AUD 4 to 5 billion (US$2.56-3.2 billion) over the next decade to ensure the Collins class remains effective until its planned withdrawal in the 2030s.

The report notes that this effort includes a new AUD 2.2 billion sustainment contract with the Australian Shipbuilding Company, signed in June 2024. This contract replaces the previous one, which included an AUD 120 million efficiency dividend under the former coalition government.

Naval News mentions that the Collins class has experienced significant issues, including unprecedented levels of corrosion, necessitating comprehensive remediation measures. It says the product of concern designation aims to address these challenges through enhanced oversight and a planned summit in early 2025.

The report says this initiative is part of a broader effort to maintain Australia's maritime security and ensure no capability gap until the transition to conventionally armed, nuclear-powered submarines is complete.

Underscoring the gravity of the problem, Australian Broadcasting Corporation News reported in November 2024 that the Royal Australian Navy is grappling with a significant operational challenge. The report says the navy currently has only one fully operational submarine from its fleet of six Collins-class vessels.