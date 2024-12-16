Sun Seekers Celebrate Westjet Inaugurate Service Between Toronto – Grenada

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global)

Airline underpins leisure with new seasonal service to the island of spice

By WestJet

TORONTO, Canada – On Sunday, WestJet celebrated the inauguration of service between Toronto and Grenada with the departure of WS2522 at 9:30 a.m. ET. To commemorate the milestone, WestJet and the Grenada Authority celebrated with live entertainment, giveaways and formal remarks gate side at Toronto Pearson International Airport.

“Launching service between Grenada and Toronto reinforces the WestJet Group's title as Canada's leading leisure airline. This connection expands access to one of the most sought-after Caribbean destinations, offering guests a seamless gateway to Grenada's stunning beaches, vibrant culture and warm hospitality,” said Daniel Fajardo, WestJet vice-president of Network and Schedule Planning.“This winter, the WestJet Group is offering more seat capacity to sun destinations than any other airline, providing Canadians from coast-to-coast the opportunity to escape Canada's winter chill and create unforgettable vacation memories.”

The introduction of service adds to WestJet's robust network of service offerings to and from the Caribbean. Guests travelling to Grenada will benefit from convenient flight times, allowing them to connect seamlessly from Canadian destinations across WestJet's network.

“We are pleased to see WestJet continuing to increase connectivity to the Caribbean from Toronto Pearson.” Kurush Minocher, interim chief commercial officer and executive director of customer experience and airline relations, Toronto Pearson.“This new route will provide travellers with direct access to another warm destination during cold months.”

For added convenience, WestJet Vacations has partnered with Sandals Grenada Resort and Spa and Royalton Grenada, an Autograph Collection All-Inclusive Resort, allowing guests to book their travel and accommodations all in one transaction.

“We are thrilled to welcome WestJet's inaugural flight from Toronto to Grenada, a development that underscores the strong demand for our beautiful island among Canadian travellers,” said Petra Roach, CEO of the Grenada Tourism Authority.“This new connection offers a fantastic opportunity for visitors to experience Grenada's unmatched natural beauty, rich culture, and warm hospitality. We look forward to introducing more Canadians to the wonders of Grenada.

