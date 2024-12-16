Morrison & Hughes Law Secures $20 Million Judgment For Personal Injury Client In Truck Collision Case

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Morrison & Hughes Law, a leading personal injury law firm serving the greater Atlanta area, proudly announces a landmark $20 million judgment secured on behalf of a client seriously in a catastrophic trucking collision. This record-breaking award underscores the firm's unwavering commitment to fighting for justice and maximum compensation for its clients.

The case involved a devastating rear-end collision caused by a commercial truck driver's negligence. The impact of the crash resulted in life-altering injuries to the client, who required extensive medical treatment and rehabilitation. The legal team at Morrison & Hughes Law worked tirelessly to build a comprehensive case, presenting compelling evidence and expert testimony that demonstrated the trucking company's failure to uphold safety standards and the profound consequences of the crash on the client's quality of life.

"This judgment is not just a win for our client but a statement that justice prevails when accountability is upheld," said Hil Hughes, a founding partner of Morrison & Hughes Law. "Our goal has always been to ensure that our clients receive the compensation they deserve to rebuild their lives after devastating injuries. This verdict demonstrates the importance of holding parties responsible for negligence."

The $20 million award will cover medical expenses, lost wages, and ongoing care, providing the client with the resources necessary to secure long-term care and financial stability.

Morrison & Hughes Law is well known for its track record in securing significant settlements and judgments in personal injury and workers' compensation cases. The firm's dedication to personalized client service and aggressive litigation strategies has earned it a reputation as one of Georgia's top personal injury law firms.

"This victory reinforces our belief in fighting for the underdog," added Tristan Morrison, co-founder of Morrison & Hughes Law. "No one should face the aftermath of a catastrophic injury alone. Our firm is here to stand beside every client, every step of the way."

The team at Morrison & Hughes Law remains committed to serving clients throughout Georgia in personal injury, workers' compensation, and wrongful death cases. This $20 million judgment is a testament to their expertise, dedication, and success in helping clients secure justice.

Morrison & Hughes Law specializes in personal injury and workers' compensation cases, representing clients with integrity and determination. With several offices across the Metro Atlanta area, Morrison and Hughes provides legal support to individuals who have been seriously injured due to the negligence of others.

