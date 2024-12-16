Light Snowfall Forecast For Kashmir On Dec 21-22: Met

The cold wave continued to tighten its grip across Kashmir amidst the persistent dry spell at the majority of places.

As per the details, Srinagar witnessed a low of minus 3.4 degree Celsius while Gulmarg, a famous ski-resort, recorded a low of minus 4.0 degree Celsius.

In Pahalgam, the mercury settled at minus 5.0 degree Celsius while in Qazigund, a gateway of Kashmir, it settled at minus 4.0 degree Celsius. North Kashmir's Kupwar recorded a low of minus 4.2 degree Celsius while Kokernag in South Kashmir recorded a minimum temperature of 3.9 degree Celsius.

Furthermore, the Meteorological department has predicted persistent cold wave conditions at isolated to scattered places.

For the next four days till December 20, the Director MeT, Dr Mukhtar Ahmad has predicted generally dry and cloudy weather conditions.

However, on December 21 when the 40-day harshest winter period commences, the MeT Director has said that generally cloudy weather is expected with the possibility of light snow over higher reaches towards late evening or night of 21st to 22nd early morning & dry weather thereafter.

From December 23 to December 26, he said that the weather would remain generally dry.

Meanwhile, in its advisory, the MeT has said that in view of fresh snowfall, the sub-freezing temperature & icy conditions over roads of important passes and higher reaches, the tourists, travellers and transporters are advised to follow administration and traffic advisory. (KNO)

