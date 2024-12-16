Pok Teenager Who Inadvertently Crossed Loc Repatriated
Date
12/16/2024 3:15:05 PM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Jammu- An 18-year-old boy from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir was handed over to the Pakistani army along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, officials said.
Mohd Sadiq was apprehended by the Indian Army in Noorkote village on the evening of December 11 when he crossed over to this side from across the border, they said.
His questioning revealed that he inadvertently intruded into India. Subsequently, he was repatriated on humanitarian grounds after the Indian Army confirmed his antecedents with its Pakistani counterparts, they added.
The officials said the teenager was handed over to the Pakistani army at the Chakan-Da-Bagh border crossing in the presence of police and civil officials after the completion of all formalities.
|
