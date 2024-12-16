Stocks In Play

( MENAFN - Baystreet) 12/16/2024 - 11:10 AM EST - StorageVault Canada Inc. : Announced that Deborah Robinson, ICD.D, has been appointed as a director of StorageVault as Jay Lynne Fleming has decided to step down from the Board for personal reasons. Effective December 16, 2024, the Board of Directors of StorageVault will be Benjamin Harris, Iqbal Khan, Deborah Robinson, Steven Scott, Alan Simpson and Mary Vitug. StorageVault Canada Inc. shares T are trading up $0.01 at $4.07.

