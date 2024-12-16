Civilian Killed As Russian Forces Strike Kupiansk

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian targeted the residential sector of Kupiansk in Kharkiv region, resulting in one civilian's death and another suffering severe injuries.

That is according to Oleh Syniehubov, Chief of the Kharkiv Regional State Administration, via Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"One civilian man was killed, and another one was hospitalized in critical condition. Their identities are being established," the regional chief wrote.

The attack caused damage to residential buildings. Emergency services are currently working at the site.

as

Earlier reports noted that two residents of Kharkiv region sustained injuries in attacks on December

15.