Iraqi Deputy PM, Kuwaiti Deputy FM Meet
12/16/2024 3:04:46 PM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
BAGHDAD, Dec 16 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Ambassador sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah met on Monday with Iraqi Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein.
The meeting came within the framework of Sheikh Jarrah's visit to Baghdad for the joint Kuwaiti-Iraqi technical legal committee meeting on demarcation of maritime borders beyond the 162 mark, according to a Kuwaiti foreign Ministry statement.
Both sides shared views on varied regional issues and possible means of coordination regarding them.
Sheikh Jarrah also met with Iraqi Foreign Ministry Undersecretary, Ambassador Mohammad Bahr Aloolum.
Earlier, the joint committee held its seventh meeting, reiterating, in a statement, determination to hold alternately such gatherings until reaching a deal on this issue. (pickup previous)
