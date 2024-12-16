Jordan Condemns Israeli Settlement Expansion Plans

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) AMMAN, Dec 16 (KUNA) -- Jordanian of Foreign and Expatriates Affairs condemned on Monday the Israeli government's approval of a plan to expand settlements in the occupied Golan Heights.

Asserting that such actions solidify the and constitute a blatant violation of international law and relevant UN Security Council resolutions, Ministry spokesperson Ambassador Sufian Qudah underscored the importance of preserving Syria's unity and territorial integrity.

He also reaffirmed that the Golan Heights is an occupied Arab Syrian land that must be liberated.

The occupying forces' government approved a USD-11-million plan on Sunday, aiming to expand settlements in Golan. (end)

