MVM Group to acquire the majority share of E.ON Energie Romania

MVM Group to acquire the majority share of E.ON Energie Romania MVM and E.ON have reached an agreement for the sale and purchase of E.ON's retail and customer solutions business in Romania. Under the agreement, MVM will purchase E.ON's 68% share in E.ON Energie Romania and its 98% share in E.ON Asist Complet. E Energie Romania is one of the largest gas and electricity providers in Romania, with around 3.4 million customers. E.ON Assist Complet is a regional service company providing infrastructure installation and maintenance related energy services. The transaction which is subject to necessary approvals is expected to close in the first half of 2025. “Today marks an important milestone for MVM's regional expansion. With this acquisition, MVM will further strengthen its position in Central and Eastern Europe, ensuring a solid foundation and continuity for its Romanian customers, who can continue to count on services of the highest standard. Together with the management of our future company, we aim to explore and capitalize on new synergies that will drive developments in the Romanian market and enhance MVM's increasingly important role in the region. I am delighted and excited to collaborate with our Romanian colleagues, and I am confident that we will successfully shape our future together” − said Károly Mátrai, CEO of MVM Group. “I would like to sincerely thank our employees in Romania for the great job they have done so far” , said Marc Spieker, Chief Operating Officer – Commercial at E.ON SE.“E is continuously reviewing its portfolio to advance its strategic agenda of sustainability, digitization and growth. The decision announced today comes at the end of a thorough analysis that took into account the dynamics and impact of changes in the energy sector on E.ON's wider operations. The transaction will allow E.ON to focus on its most important strategic areas, in line with its objective of becoming the playmaker of the European energy transition.” All operational activities of E.ON Energie Romania and E.ON Asist Complet will be carried out as usual, their partners and customers will continue to receive seamless, high quality services in the future as well. The aim of MVM Group is to maintain and further develop the stability and future prospects of the business. The transaction is fully in line with MVM's regional expansion strategy, according to which the company group is constantly examining and seeking business opportunities arising on Central and Eastern European markets.

About E.ON: E is an international investor-owned energy company headquartered in Essen, Germany, which focuses on energy networks, customer solutions and energy sales. As one of Europe's largest energy companies, E.ON plays a leading role in shaping a sustainable, digital, decentralized world of energy. To this end, around 75,000 employees develop and sell products and solutions for private, commercial and industrial customers. More than 47 million customers purchase electricity, gas, digital products or solutions for electric mobility, energy efficiency and climate protection from E.ON. For more information, please visit .

About MVM: MVM is the 2nd largest company in Hungary, and the 6th in Central Europe. It is a dynamic, innovative company group continually gaining dominance also on regional level. Through its professional competences it offers significant contribution to the security of supply in Central-Eastern Europe. With its active presence in 23 countries, with more than 19 000 employees and with serving more than 11 million household and company clients (including almost 2 million in Czech Republic, Slovakia and Romania), MVM Group is a significant player of the CEE region's energy ecosystem. MVM is also an important energy knowledge centre with significant expertise in carbon-neutral energy production, retail energy solutions and energy trading.



