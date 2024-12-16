Russia, African Nations Discuss Moscow Museum Of African Culture

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Representatives from Russia and various African nations have engaged in discussions regarding the establishment of a Museum of African Culture in Moscow. The teleconference, held across three locations in Russia, Burkina Faso, and Cameroon, included participants from Benin, Ivory Coast, Egypt, Guinea, Morocco, South Africa, and Zambia.

The dialogue brought together diplomats, representatives from ministries, museums, and universities, as well as journalists and collectors. These individuals shared their perspectives on how to enhance cultural connections between Russia and the African continent.

Ilya Ilyin, Dean of the Faculty of Global Processes and First Vice-President of the Russian-African Club at Moscow State University (MSU), emphasised the need to strengthen humanitarian ties with African countries. He noted that initiatives in this area align with Russian President Vladimir Putin's“Priority Steps in Africa” decree, which includes the plan to create a Museum of African Culture. According to Ilyin, this museum would be the only specialised institution of its typelocated outside of Africa.

Tatyana Dovgalenko, Ambassador-at-Large of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation and head of the Secretariat of the Russia-Africa Partnership Forum, believes that the Museum of African Culture will allow Russians to learn more about the diversity and unique identities of the continent's people. Dovgalenko stated that the museum would act as an important platform for educational, cultural and business activities.

The diplomat also highlighted the growing interest among people from the African continent in Russia, noting an increase in those wishing to pursue creative studies at Russian universities. Currently, students from 20 African nations are studying in Russia.

Hoda Al-Saati, a representative of the Journalists' Union of Alexandria (Egypt) and a participant in cultural and historical events between Russia and Egypt, emphasised the Russian side's commitment to preserving and promoting the heritage of African countries. She expressed her opinion that the future museum should serve as both a space for exhibitions and a place for education.