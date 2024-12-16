The Impact Of Team-Oriented Leadership At NRG

MENAFN - 3BL) Originally published on NRG Insights

By NRG Editorial Voices

Welcome to Culture in Focus, where we're spotlighting the unique workplace culture at NRG through the stories of our greatest asset: our people. Our collective attitudes and values shape how we serve our millions of customers, and we're thrilled to share conversations that illustrate how we power our purpose.

In this installment, we sat down with Executive Vice President and General Counsel, Brian Curci .

A championship football player, Philly cheesesteak enthusiast, and ultimate team player, Brian is the kind of down-to-earth advisor you want by your side at life's critical junctures - those crossroads that make us question which way is up and how do we get where we want to be.

Brian's journey to developing a great team is a purpose-filled one; he focuses on fostering a culture that feels authentic and collaborative.

“A great work culture is [the result] of what everybody brings to the table and believing in what you do as a company. You come to work in a place where you want to be, surrounded by people you want to be around.”

This isn't something that can be fabricated, he acknowledges, and it's also crucial for success. Reflecting more deeply on NRG's culture, Brian shares,“I think about the DNA of this company, and when we're tested - that's when we're at our best. That's when we're at our strongest. And the reason for that is because that's when we're really collaborating.”

Adversity is an opportunity for true growth for Brian, and collaboration and teamwork are essential survival skills; they're also central to his leadership style.“I like to rely on everyone to play their position,” he explains, emphasizing that collective intelligence drives the most creative solutions.

The rewards of teamwork are also more satisfying.“I don't find any enjoyment in taking sole responsibility for accomplishing something. I want the company to come together, and I want to lead in that way.” It's an encouraging perspective from someone responsible for establishing and impelling high ethical standards at NRG.

Brian's point of view brings to mind Coach K. The well-known Naismith Hall of Fame coach led Duke University teams across 42 years to win more games than any other Division I men's basketball team. As revered as he is in the world of sports, he's also renowned for his philosophy on leadership and team-building.“Don't take your culture for granted,” he once said.“There needs to be a constant renewal of values that leads to camaraderie.”

Brian Curci embodies this philosophy, continually fostering a culture of collaboration, integrity, and shared purpose at NRG. Through his leadership, we're reminded that we win together - and that's powerful.

Want to connect with Brian? Visit his LinkedIn here .

Want to learn more about the unique culture at NRG Energy?

Be on the lookout for more installments of the Culture in Focus series.