New AI Agent Helps Simplify Probate For Lawyers And Consumers Alike

AI Lenore can answer questions about estate settlement in any US state or Canadian province

EstateExec Launches AI Lenore

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- EstateExecTM, the leading software for estate executors and their lawyers , has launched a powerful AI agent that can explain specifics of estate settlement in every US state and Canadian province, as well as provide guidance on using EstateExec's administration software (making it even easier to use).“Almost 50% of the population will serve as executors at some point in their lives... but typically will only do so once or twice,” says Dan Stickel, CEO of EstateExec.“Consequently, it's important that software which assists with estate settlement be easy to learn and easy to use. At the same time, estate settlement can be complicated, and cover a wide variety of circumstances, so any related software also needs to be fairly robust. AI Lenore does a great job in making it possible to be easy and robust, because she can quickly explain which features to use to address a particular requirement, and even better, how to do it.”Of course, nothing AI Lenore says should be taken as legal or financial advice, and she herself admits that she sometimes makes mistakes. To help minimize any such issues, and to provide greater context, AI Lenore's answers include links to documents that address the subject matter more authoritatively, even ultimately linking to state or province statutes. It may be best to think of her as a (sometimes overly) helpful librarian.“As a financial institution founded in 1934 and which now emphasizes online banking,” says President and CEO Jeffrey Pachter of Quorum Federal Credit Union,“we understand how technology changes over time, and we understand the needs of executors and probate lawyers. In fact, our Probate Express Estate Account is designed to make it easy to open an estate account in any US state. Something like AI Lenore appears to be a big step forward in helping new executors navigate the complexities of estate settlement, and in helping professional lawyers streamline their operations.”AI Lenore is not a substitute for a lawyer, but EstateExec overall can help lawyers to be more productive, and can help consumers who are struggling to deal with a death of a loved one, either with or without a lawyer. In fact, many consumers like to use EstateExec in combination with a lawyer, since EstateExec can help them better understand the process, enabling them to avoid inundating their busy (and expensive) lawyer with all sorts of questions.Overall, EstateExec software assists with estate settlement via automatically customized step-by-step guidance (which includes links to relevant statutes for detail-oriented users), along with integrated accounting and reporting (including automatic download and categorization of estate account bank transactions). EstateExec can even automatically calculate state-specific executor fees based upon the relevant estate details.EstateExec is free to try, and costs only $199 (one-time fee per estate), with volume discounts available. Professional organizations can also manage all their estates via the included estates dashboard.ABOUT EstateExec: Based in Silicon Valley, EstateExec is the leading provider of software for estate executors and their lawyers, and was named Best Executor Software in North America last year. EstateExec is revolutionizing the way estates are administered and settled, making it easy to manage, calculate, and finalize. For more information, visit .ABOUT QuorumFCU: Quorum Federal Credit Union is a forward-thinking, technology-based online credit union headquartered in NY. Founded in 1934, the Credit Union has members living in all 50 states. Quorum is banking that is focused on its customers (members, partners, investors and employees) and how its products and services help them to live life as they choose. Its aim is to do“Good” by and for its customers. We call this mission Banking That's Good. For YouTM.

