New CEO Selected To Lead Careersource Hillsborough Pinellas

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Hillsborough Pinellas Workforce Development Consortium voted at their Dec. 9 meeting to appoint Keidrian Kunkel as the next CEO of CareerSource Hillsborough Pinellas. Kunkel's appointment comes after a nationwide search conducted by executive search firm Newland Associates.“Keidrian impressed us with her fresh perspective and extensive experience in workforce development. We are confident that she will be an invaluable asset to our region as we continue to connect jobseekers with opportunities and strengthen our local workforce,” said Hillsborough County Commissioner Gwen Myers, who chairs the consortium of elected officials from Hillsborough and Pinellas counties that has oversight over CareerSource Hillsborough Pinellas.The CareerSource Hillsborough Pinellas board voted to approve Kunkel's appointment as CEO at their meeting on Nov. 21.“I'm proud of the board's decision to appoint Keidrian Kunkel as the new CEO of CareerSource Hillsborough Pinellas,” said board chair Barclay Harless.“She stood out over other candidates during a nationwide search for her leadership and passion for workforce development, and I believe she has the right skills to lead our organization into a new era of innovation and growth. Under Keidrian's leadership, I expect CareerSource to become a leader on both sides of the bay for businesses, jobseekers and as an economic convener for our dynamic region!”“I am honored to be selected as the new CEO of CareerSource Hillsborough Pinellas,” said Kunkel.“I am excited to bring my dedication to workforce development and my focus on innovation to this role. My goal is to build on the strong foundation already in place, expanding opportunities for jobseekers and supporting the needs of local employers. I look forward to working with the board, our partners, and the community to drive meaningful results that will benefit the entire region.”Kunkel most recently served as a senior operations director for Eckerd Connects, overseeing workforce development regions in Louisiana, Maryland, and North Carolina that required transformational leadership in order to meet performance goals.The National Association of Workforce Development Professionals recognized Kunkel as Workforce Professional of the Year in 2020, and as a New and Emerging Professional in 2017. She holds a bachelor's degree in English from the College of Charleston and is certified as a Global Career Development Facilitator (GCDF).Kunkel's start date is tentatively effective January 9, 2025.About CareerSource Hillsborough PinellasEffective July 1, 2024, CareerSource Hillsborough Pinellas is the designated local workforce development board serving Hillsborough County and Pinellas County. CareerSource Hillsborough Pinellas is governed by a board of directors whose members are appointed by a consortium of Chief Local Elected Officials (CLEOs) from each county commission.CareerSource Hillsborough Pinellas is an equal opportunity employer/program. Auxiliary aids and services are available upon request to individuals with disabilities. All voice telephone numbers listed may be reached by persons using TTY/TDD equipment via the Florida Relay Service at 711.CareerSource Hillsborough Pinellas is the direct service provider for various workforce programs which are supported by the U.S. Department of Labor, Health and Human Services, Agriculture, and other agencies as part of awards totaling $39,085,000 with 96% federally funded (Updated annually, as of August 2024).

