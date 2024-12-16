Mr. Hemp Flower Wins First Place At The 2024 High Times Hemp Cup

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Dec. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mr. Hemp Flower is proud to announce its first-place victory at the prestigious 2024 High Times Hemp Cup , taking home the top honor in the Psychoactive Flower and Pre-Rolls category for its exceptional THCa Peanut Butter Pie strain. This award solidifies Mr. Hemp Flower's commitment to delivering premium, lab-tested hemp products that exceed standards.

1st place at 2024 Hemp Cup - Mr. Hemp Flower

Winning Strain- Peanut Butter Pie

First Place - Peanut Butter Pie- Mr. Hemp Flower

The High Times Hemp Cup is a nationally renowned competition that celebrates excellence and innovation in hemp-derived products. Judges across the country evaluate entries ranging from smokables and concentrates to edibles and topicals. This year's competition featured 49 brands , 134 entries , and 8 categories , and Mr. Hemp Flower emerged as a standout.

Award-Winning THCa Peanut Butter Pie

Mr. Hemp Flower's THCa Peanut Butter Pie captivated the judges with its creamy, nutty flavor profile, frosty jungle-green appearance, and powerful effects. Lab-tested at 32% THCa , this expertly cultivated strain delivers a balanced and enjoyable experience, making it a favorite among hemp enthusiasts.

"This win is a testament to the hard work, dedication, and passion of our team," said Alex Gould , Owner of Mr. Hemp Flower. "We've always believed in the power of high-quality, federally compliant hemp products to enhance wellness and relaxation. To have our THCa Peanut Butter Pie recognized on this level is an incredible honor."

Wholesale Opportunities with Mr. Hemp Flower

Retailers interested in offering award-winning hemp products like THCa Peanut Butter Pie can join Mr. Hemp Flower's growing network of wholesale partners.

Mr. Hemp Flower is committed to providing businesses with:



Premium, lab-tested hemp flower strains

Reliable and consistent wholesale pricing Fast shipping and dedicated customer support

For wholesale inquiries, please contact our sales team at:

Phone: (833) 387-7579

About Mr. Hemp Flower

Founded on the principle of delivering exceptional hemp products to consumers and businesses alike, Mr. Hemp Flower partners with licensed U.S. farmers to produce federally compliant, high-quality hemp . With a focus on transparency, sustainability, and innovation, Mr. Hemp Flower has become a trusted name in the hemp industry.

For more information about Mr. Hemp Flower and to explore their product line, visit mrhempflower .

SOURCE Mr Hemp Flower

