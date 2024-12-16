Unleash Mayhem In Chaotic Split-Screen Pvp Game 'Thumb Tanks' - Available Now On Steam

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Free demo available now featuring explosive 4-player local battles that will test friendships and trigger rivalries.

GIESSEN, GERMANY, December 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Independent developer“thumbcramp” is thrilled to announce the upcoming launch of Thumb Tanks, a fast-paced local PvP experience that aims to reignite the golden age of split-screen gaming by turning casual matches into unforgettable battles and friendly competition into all-out tank warfare.Drawing inspiration from classic party games, Thumb Tanks brings fresh to split-screen multiplayer with its blend of action-packed gameplay, strategic decision-making, and accessible controls.Players take command of one of eight unique tanks, each armed with game-changing special abilities-from EMP blasts and cloaking devices to attack drones and airstrikes. Battle it out in fast-paced rounds on procedurally generated islands, designed for maximum fun and strategy. Whether it's a grudge match in Deathmatch mode or unlocking crazy new modes like Domination and Goliath, Thumb Tanks delivers chaos in spades.Each match pits up to four players against each other in dynamic, split-screen combat. Earn coins during matches to buy power-ups like nukes or cluster bombs, repair your tank mid-battle, or save them to upgrade your vehicle between rounds. With over 20 tank upgrades, there's always a new strategy to master.Thumb Tanks also shines with its variety of unlockable modes, including Sudden Death and the chaotic, team-based Goliath mode. The game's simple controls and accessible gameplay make it a perfect pick for any skill level, whether it's a party night or a heated rivalry.Key Features:- Eight Distinct Tanks: Each equipped with unique special abilities like shields, drones, and EMPs.- Varied Game Modes: Play Deathmatch, Team Deathmatch, and unlock exciting modes like Sudden Death and Domination.- Dynamic Power-Ups: Collect coins mid-game to repair, upgrade, or unleash devastating special weapons.- Split-Screen Multiplayer: Supports up to four players for couch-based chaos.- Easy to Learn, Hard to Master: Fun for everyone, with plenty of depth for strategy lovers.Thumb Tanks will officially launch on December 4th 2024, on Steam. Add it to your wishlist to stay updated. A free demo is also available on Steam, giving players the chance to try out the tanks, modes, and upgrades ahead of launch. Don't wait-start the mayhem now and see if your friendships can survive the battlefield!###LinksPress KitSteam -Website -Review Copy - Please reach out to ... to request a review copy.About ChristianChristian is a game developer from Germany.Short Game DescriptionPrepare for thumb-fueled hilarity with Thumb Tanks, a split screen bash for two to four players! Dive into the mayhem where fun, chaos, and one-upping your buddies take center stage. Thanks to easy controls, everyone's invited-grab your gamepad, gather those coins, and let the thumb-battle festivities kick off!Contact InfoChristian Waldschmidt...Giessen, Germany

