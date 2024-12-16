Qatar's Largest Inflatable Experience Returns: Inflatarun Third Edition At 900 PARK

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

"Join the excitement at InflataRun 3rd Edition in 900 PARK: Qatar's largest inflatable event with thrilling attractions, fun zones, and live entertainment!"

DOHA, QATAR, December 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Event Dates: December 12, 2024 – January 03, 2025Location: 900 PARK, Behind Intercontinental KataraEvent Timing:. Saturday to Wednesday 3:00 PM to 11:00 PM. Thursday 3:00 PM to 00:00 AM. Friday 1:30 PM to 00:00 AM //Qatar's favorite inflatable adventure is back! The highly anticipated third edition of InflataRun sponsored by Qatar Calendar is set to take over 900 PARK in KATARA, bringing unmatched excitement and fun for families, kids, and thrill-seekers alike. Hosted by Events & Entertainment Enterprises (E3), this year's InflataRun promises to deliver a bigger, better, and more unforgettable experience.At the heart of this year's event is the InflataMonster, the world's largest inflatable obstacle course. From racing on the InflataSprint to bouncing through the InflataPark or navigating the fun-filled InflataDome, there's something for everyone. This year's attractions include:.InflataMonster: The ultimate inflatable obstacle challenge..InflataSprint: A thrilling 100-meter inflatable racecourse..InflataPark: A massive 1,100 sqm play zone for endless fun..InflataStadium: A sporty zone packed with activities for kids..InflataDome: Featuring slides, obstacles, and loads of excitement..InflataTeddy: A whimsical inflatable zone perfect for families..InflataSplash : A new addition to the event designed around massive whale shark..InflataSlide : An attractive slide for kids to enjoy..Carnival Games Zone: Classic games with a funfair twist..Music & Entertainment: Non-stop music and roaming performers to elevate the energy.The fun doesn't stop at the inflatables. Visitors can enjoy a vibrant food court with a variety of cuisines, making InflataRun the ultimate outing destination. With tickets starting at just QAR 75, it's an affordable and thrilling experience for everyone.Key Features:.Unmatched Attractions: The world's largest inflatable course and unique play zones..Family-Friendly Fun: Activities for all ages, from toddlers to adults..Entertainment Galore: Non-stop Music, roaming artists, and carnival games to keep the energy alive..Convenient Location: 900 PARK offers easy access by car or by metro red line Al Qassar Station, ample parking, and valet services.Abdullah Al-Kubaisi, Chairman of E3, emphasized the significance of InflataRun:“InflataRun is not just an event; it is a celebration of joy, community, and the spirit of adventure. Each year, we aim to create an unforgettable experience for families and friends. This edition at 900 PARK will continue that legacy, bringing a unique blend of entertainment and excitement to Qatar.”Adil Ahmed, CEO of E3, added:“InflataRun has become a signature event in Qatar's entertainment calendar, and this year's edition will set a new standard for family fun. From the moment visitors step into 900 PARK, they'll be immersed in an atmosphere of excitement and joy.”For tickets and more information, visit .

Mohammad Ali Awada

Events & Entertainments Enterprises WLL

+974 3048 9955

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.