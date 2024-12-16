Pakistan State Bank Cut Policy Rate To 13 Pct.
Date
12/16/2024 10:04:55 AM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
ISLAMABAD, Dec 16 (KUNA) -- The State bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Monday announced that it had decided to cut its key policy rate by 200 basis points (bps) to 13 percent from 15 percent.
A SBP statement said, "At its meeting today, the Monetary Policy Committee decided to cut the policy rate by 200 bps to 13 percent, effective from December 17, 2024."
It further said that continued decline in food inflation, as well as the phasing out of the impact of the hike in gas tariffs in November 2023 mainly drove this. "The recent policy rate cut is aimed at bolstering growth, while also ensuring inflation stays within manageable levels," the statement read. It noted positive economic signals, including an increase in high-frequency indicators of economic activity.
Prime Minister of Pakistan, Shehbaz Sharif welcomed the reduction, saying it would increase investor confidence in the economy and bring more investment. (end)
sbk
MENAFN16122024000071011013ID1108998097
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.