UNESCO Celebrates 950Th Anniversary Of Diwan Lughat Al-Turk

Laman Ismayilova
International conference titled "Mapping the World in
Lexicography: on the 950th anniversary of Diwan Lughat al-Turk,"
has been held at at the UNESCO headquarters in Paris,
Azernews reports.
The 950th anniversary of the famous work by Mahmud Kashgari,
Diwan Lughat al-Turk- one of the most valuable books in the Turkic
world-was celebrated within UNESCO.
The international conference brought together was successfully
concluded at the UNESCO headquarters, at the initiative of the
National Commissions for UNESCO of Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan,
Kyrgyzstan, Turkiye, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan and Hungary and
jointly organized by the Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation, as
well as the Permanent Representations to UNESCO.
The international conference was moderated by Permanent
Representative of Azerbaijan to UNESCO Elman Abdullayev.
In his speech, Elman Abdullayev noted that the eternal legacy of
the work of Mahmud Kashgari, a masterpiece and testament to the
rich linguistic and cultural heritage of the Turkic-speaking world,
is being celebrated.
"This decision emphasizes the importance of preserving such
cultural treasures as part of the common heritage of humanity, and
demonstrates UNESCO's commitment to supporting initiatives that
celebrate and protect linguistic and cultural identities around the
world," he added.
The conference conveyed to a wide audience its goals of
re-examining the significance of Mahmud Kashgari's monumental work
created in the 11th century, emphasizing its relevance for the
modern era, and proposing new initiatives to pass this heritage on
to future generations.
President of the Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation, Aktoty
Raimkulova stressed the great importance of celebrating the 950th
anniversary of Diwan Lughat al-Turk, regarded as one of the most
valuable works of the common Turkic cultural heritage within the
framework of UNESCO in 2024-2025, the historical essence of this
masterpiece and the role it currently plays in intercultural
dialogue.
UNESCO Assistant Director-General of the Africa Department and
External Relations Firmin Edouard Matoko welcomed the conference
participants. He emphasized the great significance of this work by
Mahmud Kashgari not only for the Turkic world, but also for the
global cultural heritage, calling“Divan-u Lughat-it-Türk” an
encyclopedia reflecting the history of the Turkic peoples.
President of Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences (ANAS),
academician Isa Habibbayli, Director of the Nasimi Institute of
Linguistics, Professor Nadir Mammadli, Acting Head of the
Department of Speech Culture and Monitoring at Nasimi Institute of
Linguistics, Associate Professor Vafa Abdullayeva-Nabiyeva, Doctor
of Philosophy in Philology, provided detailed information on the
research, translation into Azerbaijani and publication of Diwan
Lughat al-Turk.
In their remarks, members of the Azerbaijani delegation recalled
the words of President Ilham Aliyev "Our family is the Turkic
world!" and drew attention to the fact that today's international
conference is a continuation of this idea.
In addition, a specially prepared replica of the Diwan Lughat
al-Turk, the original of which is kept in the Ali Emiri Efendi
Library in Istanbul, was exhibited as part of the event, as well as
stands reflecting the history of the work and information about
Mahmud Kashgari.
At the 42nd General Conference of UNESCO, the 950th anniversary
of Diwan Lughat al-Turk (Compendium of Turkic Dialects and
Languages) written by lexicographer and philologist Mahmud Kashgari
(1074) was included in the list of anniversaries related to UNESCO
for 2024-2025.
This decision was made based on the joint proposal of Turkiye,
Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan,
with the support of Hungary, Mauritania, Morocco, Qatar and
Tajikistan.
The conference was held with the support of the national
commissions of the Turkic states to UNESCO, as well as their
permanent representations.
The event was attended and delivered by ambassadors of Turkic
states accredited to France, Secretaries General of the National
Commissions for UNESCO and permanent representatives to UNESCO,
prominent scholars from Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan,
Turkiye, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, Hungary and other countries,
representatives of international organizations, as well as
well-known intellectuals of the Turkic world.
Permanent Representative of Azerbaijan to UNESCO Elman
Abdullayev made a closing speech and stated that Diwan Lughat
al-Turk is much more than a linguistic masterpiece, it is a bridge
connecting cultures, languages and history.
A book "Mahmud Kashgari's Diwan Lughat al-Turk", published with
the support of the Azerbaijani National Commission for UNESCO was
also presented as part of the event.
According to information preserved in the Istanbul National
Library and recorded on the last page of the only existing copy, M.
Kashgari began writing this masterpiece in 1072 and completed it
two years later. Various sources mention that he intended to
present this work to the Turkish ruler of the time, Sultan Muhammad
Alp Arslan. However, due to the martyr's death of the ruler, the
work was presented to the Caliph of the Abbasid dynasty, Muhammad
al-Muqtadi Bi-Amrillah, who ruled in Baghdad from 1075 to 1095.
The work is considered the first dictionary of the Turkic
language family, written by M. Kashgari to teach the Turkic
language to Arabs and to demonstrate that it is richer than Arabic.
During the writing of this work, M. Kashgari visited various Turkic
regions of the 11th century and based his work on the linguistic
materials he gathered.
In addition to being a dictionary, it also serves as a
grammatical compendium that reflects the characteristics of the
11th-century Turkic language, shedding light on phonetic and
morphological knowledge. Furthermore, the work provides information
about Turkic surnames, individuals, and geographical names and
contains rich information about Turkic history, geography,
mythology, folklore, and oral literature. It is also notable as an
encyclopedic work that offers insights into the medicine and
healing methods of that time.
