Supreme Legislation Committee Holds Awareness Talk On The Applicable Law For Electronic Arbitration'

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Promoting awareness among Dubai employees

December 16, 2024 - The General Secretariat of the Supreme Legislation Committee in the Emirate of Dubai (SLC) held an informative talk titled 'The Applicable Law for Electronic Arbitration' via Microsoft Teams. Delivered by Dr. Faisal Hassan Al-Omari, a Legal Advisor at the SLC, the talk was attended by representatives across various local government entities and offered valuable insights into the legal frameworks governing electronic arbitration.

The talk touched on key aspects concerning electronic arbitration, including the legal rules governing its procedures, the scope of its regulatory framework, and the criteria for determining applicable laws for electronic arbitration between disputing parties. It also highlighted the legal framework applicable to the subject matter of disputes, particularly in light of the rapid growth of eCommerce and the increasing necessity for modern electronic platforms to effectively resolve emerging disputes.

H.E. Ahmad Saeed bin Meshar Al Muhairi, SLC Secretary-General, stated,“This informative talk underscores our commitment to enhancing legal awareness and equipping legal professionals from government entities to navigate current and emerging challenges in electronic arbitration. This talk is aimed at deepening the understanding of legal officers, legal practitioners, and other interested parties of electronic arbitration in today's evolving business landscape. Through this talk, we aimed to provide comprehensive insights into the legal implications and consequences of electronic arbitration. We also sought to explore the application of local and international legislation in a digital context, thereby highlighting the importance of a robust legal framework that safeguards the rights of all stakeholders amid the growing reliance on modern technology.”

Dr. Faisal Hassan Al-Omari, stated,“This talk reflects the SLC General Secretariat's commitment to fostering legislative awareness among government employees and developing a regulatory framework that is adaptable to the demands of the digital age and ready for future challenges. By holding informative events, we aim to keep employees informed about the latest legislative updates while encouraging collaboration in exploring ways to develop legislation that keeps pace with the rapid advances in technology.”

The talk addressed key points, including an overview of arbitration and electronic arbitration, highlighting its value as a swift and flexible solution for dispute resolution in the digital era. It also shed light on the legal complexities surrounding the determination of the applicable law for electronic arbitration across divergent international legal systems.

Additionally, the talk covered the distinctions between electronic arbitration and other traditional dispute-resolution methods. Key advantages discussed included the ability to transcend physical boundaries, reduce costs, streamline procedures, avoid jurisdictional conflicts (conflict of laws), ensure confidentiality, leverage specialised expertise, enhance convenience, promote flexibility, and uphold justice.

The talk featured a comparative analysis of traditional and electronic arbitration, explored the types of disputes eligible for electronic arbitration, and discussed the roles of arbitrators, disputing parties, and arbitration panels in determining the applicable laws governing arbitration procedures and subject matter of disputes. The talk further delved into the integration of artificial intelligence into electronic arbitration.