New Music Alert Inchmurrin By Scottish Warrior

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Inchmurrin by Scottish Warrior

Track Title: Inchmurrin Genre: Scottish Global Launch Date: 30th November 2024 ISRC Code: AUGBT2490256

GLASGOW, UNITED KINGDOM, December 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Inchmurrin is an island in Loch Lomond, Scotland. It's name in Scottish Gaelic is Innis Mheadhran meaning St Mirrin's Island. It has its own castle which was visited by both Robert The Bruce and Mary Queen of Scots in the distant past.Inchmurrin is the largest inland island in the British Isles and has its own hotel and restaurant. It is accessible by either private boat or the ferry service provided by the hotel owners. In summer months it is a popular place to visit by people looking for a bit of peace and tranquility.Scottish Warrior has been a piper for most of his life, starting at the age of nine at the College of Piping In Glasgow. After two years, he then joined Knightswood Juvenile Pipe Band and played there till the age of 18. He then played in grade one for many years with various different pipe bands.Currently still playing competitively and performing at many solo gigs throughout the year including many performances for the Lord Provost of Glasgow.Absolute career highlights include being appointed Pipe Major of the grade one City of Glasgow PB in 1988 at the age of 25 and winning two grade one world championships titles with the world famous Shotts and Dykehead Pipe Band in 2003 and 2005.Scottish Warrior has played at many concerts and events along the way and led pipe band workshops both at home and abroad.He got the inspiration to write Inchmurrin because he spend a lot of time there on his boat during the summer months.Contact Scottish Warrior at ... and please mention Radio Pluggers!

David Wiltsher

Radio Pluggers

+44 7552 531612

Inchmurrin

