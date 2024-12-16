Appointment Of Director

Date
12/16/2024 8:31:30 AM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Board are delighted to announce that today Mr Richard Johnson has joined the Board of Global Interconnection Group Limited. He brings over thirty years' experience across all sectors of the major Real estate markets of APAC, EMEA and North America.
Richard Johnson Appointment
