Appointment Of Director

( MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Board are delighted to announce that today Mr Richard Johnson has joined the Board of Global Interconnection Group Limited. He brings over thirty years' experience across all sectors of the major markets of APAC, EMEA and North America.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.