Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


Azercell Volunteers Organize Another Charity Event To Celebrate Holidays

2025-04-02 03:16:37
(MENAFN- AzerNews) In celebration of Novruz and Ramadan, the "Azercell Könüllüləri" ("Azercell Volunteers") organization held its traditional charity fair. The funds raised during the event were used to purchase holiday gifts for over 120 families across Baku, Absheron settlements, Sumgait, Goranboy, Ismayilli, Gabala, Lankaran, Ganja, Agdash, and Aghjabadi.

This initiative was led by employees of“Azercell Telecom” LLC and“Aztelekom” LLC, with the list of beneficiary families provided by local executive authorities and the Zəfər Public Union.

It is worth mentioning "Azercell Könüllüləri" group has been actively engaged in social and charitable projects since 2004.

For more information about“Azercell Telecom” LLC please visit:

