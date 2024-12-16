Bitget's Protection Fund Surges To $643M In November 2024 Amid Bitcoin All-Time-High

(MENAFN- B2Press) Victoria, Seychelles – Bitget, the leading exchange and Web3 company, reports a record-breaking valuation of its Protection Fund, hitting an all-time high of $643M on November 23, 2024. The fund, established to provide security for users in unprecedented conditions, has grown significantly in parallel with the performance of Bitcoin, highlighting its stability and liquidity in the evolving ecosystem.

In November 2024, Bitget's Protection Fund reached a peak valuation of $643 million, marking its highest level as surged to an all-time high of $95,686. The fund's lowest valuation during the month was $440 million, recorded when Bitcoin dipped to $67,793. Throughout the month, the Protection Fund maintained an average valuation of approximately $556 million, reflecting the broader upward trend in Bitcoin's price and the fund's consistent performance.

"Our Protection Fund's growth shows how security is a priority to us and securing user assets, especially in surging market conditions, is extremely vital," said Gracy Chen, CEO of Bitget. "As the industry evolves, Bitget continues to set benchmarks for safety and transparency, offering users unparalleled confidence to explore crypto opportunities during this bull market," she added.

Launched in 2022 with an initial commitment of $300M, the Protection Fund has grown steadily, offering users added security amidst market fluctuations. This latest valuation reflects Bitget's robust risk management strategy, ensuring unparalleled asset protection during periods of increased market activity. November's BTC rally and trading volume spikes across the platform highlight the fund's vital role in boosting user confidence during a bull market.

In addition to the Protection Fund, Bitget's Proof of Reserves ensures a 1:1 reserve ratio, enhancing transparency and trust. Together, these initiatives position Bitget as a leading exchange offering a secure environment for investors navigating the rapidly evolving crypto landscape.

