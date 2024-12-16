Layer 1 Blockchain Overprotocol To Launch Native Token

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Empowering Individuals through Home Staking: Validate the and Earn Rewards from Personal Computers with OverScape







SEOUL, Republic of Korea, Dec. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

OVER Token Airdrop Reaches 420,000 Users

OverProtocol, by Superblock, has successfully completed its highly anticipated token airdrop, distributing a total of 57 million OVER tokens, representing 5.7% of the total supply. The event commenced on December 15 at 8:00 PM (EST) via OverProtocol's mobile app, OverFlex, with approximately 420,000 unique accounts receiving tokens.

Ben (Jaeyun) Kim, founder of the Over Foundation, outlined the project's future plans:

“Our next goal is to sustain and amplify the excitement beyond the airdrop and listing events. We aim to provide easily understandable benefits to users and build a system where these advantages grow alongside the community.”

Launch of Core Feature: 'Home Staking'

OverProtocol's primary objective is to establish a truly decentralized network. By reducing reliance on institutional validators and associated costs, it offers individuals new financial opportunities. Through OverProtocol's PC node client app, OverScape, users can download the blockchain, perform validations, and propose blocks-tasks traditionally managed by institutional validators. In return, participants earn native OVER tokens as rewards.

Maximizing Utility Through Integration with Decentralized Finance (DeFi)

Accumulated rewards can be utilized in various DeFi services to be launched on OverProtocol. The flagship DeFi service, 'OverFlex Market,' is a commerce platform where users can purchase real-world linked products via mobile tickets. The next milestone for OverProtocol is to create an environment that enables users engaged in home staking to invest their earned OVER tokens in real-world assets, resell them for profit, or use them as collateral for loans, thereby fostering active financial activities.

Kim outlined OverProtocol's commitment to reshaping digital finance:

“Blockchain has the power to create entirely new markets for issuing, exchanging, and redeeming assets. Companies are already adopting this technology to manage digital assets without relying on traditional financial institutions. This trend will only accelerate, and OverProtocol is at the forefront of driving this transformation.”

Kim also hinted at OverProtocol's long-term ambitions, including the establishment of a global decentralized marketplace that leverages blockchain's unique capabilities to redefine finance and commerce. With its lightweight node infrastructure and user-centric design, OverProtocol aims to bridge the gap between blockchain technology and everyday users, ensuring a more inclusive and decentralized future for all.

