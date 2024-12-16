Creatio Partners With Fstream To Further Transform Workflow Automation In Germany

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Empowering businesses in Germany with AI-native no-code solutions to drive efficiency and innovation

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Creatio , a global vendor of a no-code to automate workflows and CRM with a maximum degree of freedom, today announced its partnership with Fstream , a provider of innovative solutions. This collaboration is set to transform workflow for businesses across various industries, enabling them to streamline operations and accelerate digital transformation with a leading AI-native no-code platform.Based in Berlin, Germany, Fstream is dedicated to helping customers optimize their business through cutting-edge solutions. The company specializes in delivering digital solutions, IT strategy development, systems integration and ongoing support."We are thrilled to join forces with Creatio," said Alexander Yurkevich, CTO at Fstream. "Our partnership embodies a shared vision to revolutionize how businesses operate by harnessing technology to turn complex processes into streamlined, efficient workflows. Together, we are poised to drive unparalleled innovation and success for our clients."Creatio gives its customers the freedom to own their automation. It is delivered through a leading no-code platform, integrating AI-native capabilities into a modern CRM. Designed for a new era of business automation, Creatio helps customers digitize workflows, enhance customer and employee experiences, and boost the efficiency of commercial and operational teams. It delivers the ultimate combination of AI and no-code to transform sales, marketing, and customer service, providing unmatched agility, autonomy, and value. Creatio is recognized as a Leader and Strong Performer in multiple Gartner and Forrester reports. Creatio products receive raving end-user reviews on peer-to-peer portals.“Fstream's deep expertise and commitment to digital transformation perfectly align with Creatio's vision of enabling organizations to own their automation journeys through no-code. We're excited to make a tangible impact for businesses in Germany,” said Alex Donchuk, Senior Vice President, Global Channels at Creatio.About CreatioCreatio is a global vendor of a no-code platform to automate workflows and CRM with a maximum degree of freedom. Millions of workflows are launched on our platform daily in 100 countries by thousands of clients. Genuine care for our clients and partners is a defining part of Creatio's DNA.For more information, please visit .About FstreamFstream is a boutique consulting and implementation company based in Berlin, dedicated to helping clients optimize their business through cutting-edge solutions. With a team of experienced professionals, Fstream specializes in delivering digital solutions, IT strategy development, systems integration and ongoing support. Fstream gets things done to boost operational efficiency and foster business growth.

