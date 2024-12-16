Exabeam Appoints Mike Byron as Chief Financial Officer

(MENAFN- Ilex Content Strategies) New appointment to scale business growth and enhance profitability



BROOMFIELD, Colo. & FOSTER CITY, Calif. — Dec. 10, 2024 — Exabeam, a global cybersecurity leader that delivers AI-driven security operations, today announced the appointment of Mike Byron as Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Byron’s extensive experience in optimizing financial processes and driving profitability will help Exabeam scale its operations while continuing to meet the evolving needs of its customers.



Byron brings over 20 years of experience leading global finance organizations, including those in high-growth SaaS technology companies. He previously served as SVP of Strategic Finance and FP&A at Mimecast, where he played a pivotal role in scaling the company after its IPO, leading acquisitions, and driving its successful $5.8 billion sale to private equity firm Permira in 2022. Byron has also held key leadership positions at Rapid7, Parexel International, and Millipore Corporation, where he built-out financial systems, drove strategic alignment for operational excellence, and supported business expansions.



“Mike’s cybersecurity market experience and ability to navigate complex financial landscapes and optimize operations for growth makes him an invaluable addition to Exabeam,” said Chris O’Malley, CEO of Exabeam. “His expertise in educating leadership on critical performance insights and aligning financial strategies with long-term business goals will be instrumental as we continue to scale and deliver on our mission to empower security teams with advanced threat detection, investigation, and response solutions.”



Byron joins Exabeam at a time of significant momentum, following its successful merger with LogRhythm earlier this year. In his new role, he will lead the global financial planning and analysis function, overseeing initiatives to build out the CFO organization, streamline processes, and support the company’s rapid growth.



“Joining Exabeam at this pivotal moment is an exciting opportunity to help elevate its already powerful impact on the cybersecurity space,” said Byron. “I look forward to helping drive the company’s financial and operational success while enabling customers to effectively stay ahead of adversaries in the evolving threat landscape.”

