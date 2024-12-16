Norway To Provide $241M To Strengthen Ukraine's Navy

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Norwegian has announced it will allocate 2.7 billion Norwegian kroner (about $241 million) to strengthen the Ukrainian Navy.

The Norwegian government said this in a statement , Ukrinform reports.

The funding will also be used to protect people in Ukraine from as well as for mine clearance operations and training of Ukrainian soldiers.

"Ukraine needs more support to deter Russian naval forces in the Black Sea in the time ahead. It is essential to protect the Ukrainian population and Ukrainian infrastructure from attacks by Russia's Black Sea Fleet. It is also important to protect exports by sea of grain and other products, which generate crucial revenues for Ukraine," Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere said during his visit with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer to Haakonsvern Naval Base on Monday.

He added that the new donation would be provided under the Nansen Support Program for Ukraine.

Some of the funds will be used to provide systems for mine clearance operations.

"Mines pose a significant threat to maritime security and safe passage in the Black Sea, and mine clearance operations are very difficult. The systems we are providing will enhance the ability of Ukrainian forces to detect and defuse mines along their coastline. Much of the funding will go towards efforts relating to innovation and autonomy under the Maritime Capability Coalition. Work is underway on a number of targeted innovation and development projects to strengthen maritime security," Defense Minister Bjoern Arild Gram said.

Photo: Silje Katrine Robinson / NTB