PM Asadov Reveals Projects Underway In Azerbaijan's Liberated Territories

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

Azerbaijan is making significant progress in restoring and developing the road infrastructure in its liberated territories, with numerous large-scale projects currently underway.

A total of 45 road projects with a combined length of 3,200 km are being implemented in Azerbaijan's liberated territories.

Azernews reports that Prime Ali Asadov shared this information during the third reading of the 2025 state budget package discussions in the Milli Majlis.

The Prime Minister noted that 1,275 km of these projects involve local roads.

"Since 2021, over 2,700 km of roads have been reconstructed and repaired across the country, of which 1,430 km are local roads," Ali Asadov stated.

These road projects represent a significant step toward restoring and developing the transport infrastructure in Azerbaijan's liberated territories.