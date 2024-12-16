PM Asadov Reveals Projects Underway In Azerbaijan's Liberated Territories
Date
12/16/2024 7:11:03 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Akbar Novruz
Read more
Azerbaijan is making significant progress in restoring and
developing the road infrastructure in its liberated territories,
with numerous large-scale projects currently underway.
A total of 45 road projects with a combined length of 3,200 km
are being implemented in Azerbaijan's liberated territories.
Azernews reports that Prime Minister Ali Asadov
shared this information during the third reading of the 2025 state
budget package discussions in the Milli Majlis.
The Prime Minister noted that 1,275 km of these projects involve
local roads.
"Since 2021, over 2,700 km of roads have been reconstructed and
repaired across the country, of which 1,430 km are local roads,"
Ali Asadov stated.
These road projects represent a significant step toward
restoring and developing the transport infrastructure in
Azerbaijan's liberated territories.
MENAFN16122024000195011045ID1108997178
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.