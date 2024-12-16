Trump demands ‘mysterious’ drones get shot down

(MENAFN) US President-elect Donald has called for the “mysterious” drones spotted flying over New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and other East Coast states to be shot down. His statement came after the FBI revealed it had received over 3,000 tips from the public about sightings of unidentified drones in US airspace since mid-November.



Trump expressed his concerns on his Truth Social platform, questioning whether the was unaware of the drone activity. “Mystery Drone sightings all over the country. Can this really be happening without our government’s knowledge? I do not think so!” Trump said, adding, “Let the public know, and now. Otherwise, shoot them down!”



The sightings have prompted alarm among US lawmakers, including Representative Jeff Van Drew from New Jersey, who claimed that high sources informed him the drones were launched from an Iranian ship in the Atlantic. Van Drew also supported Trump's call to shoot down the drones.



However, US Defense Department spokesperson Sabrina Singh dismissed Van Drew's claims, stating that there was “no truth” to the assertion and that the drones were not from a foreign adversary. Despite this, Van Drew maintained his position, accusing the Pentagon of misleading the public.



The FBI and the Department of Homeland Security are continuing their investigation to determine whether the sightings were of drones, manned aircraft, or incorrect reports. So far, no sightings have been verified through electronic detection, and some of the reports were found to be of manned aircraft operating legally.

