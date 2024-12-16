Former FBI informant admits guilty to Biden bribery allegations

(MENAFN) Alexander Smirnov, a former FBI informant, has pleaded guilty to charges of lying about US President Joe Biden and his son Hunter allegedly receiving bribes from Burisma, a Ukrainian energy company. Smirnov, who was arrested in February, admitted to making false statements and fabricating records related to his report, which claimed that the Bidens received $5 million each from Burisma for "protection." He had also alleged that Biden Sr., while vice president, pressured Ukraine to fire Prosecutor Viktor Shokin, who was investigating Burisma.



In addition to the false bribery claims, Smirnov, 43, faced charges of tax evasion for failing to report over $2 million in income between 2020 and 2022. On Friday, he pled guilty to four charges, including tax evasion and obstruction of justice, effectively concluding the investigation into Hunter Biden's alleged dealings.



Both Joe and Hunter Biden have denied the accusations. Federal prosecutors contended that Smirnov's claims were fabricated. While the president has acknowledged pressuring Ukraine to fire Shokin, he has denied any involvement in bribery. Despite the controversy, Joe Biden has publicly pardoned his son for tax evasion and a firearms violation.

