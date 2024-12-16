Orban intimates Russia approves Christmas ceasefire suggestion

(MENAFN) Hungarian Prime Viktor Orban has stated that his proposal for a Christmas ceasefire and a significant prisoner exchange between Russia and Ukraine has received support from Moscow but has been rejected by Kyiv. Speaking in an interview with Kossuth on Friday, Orban noted that "one side accepted it, the other rejected it," with Ukraine appearing to be the party hesitant to back the initiative. However, he suggested that there is still time for Ukraine to reconsider before Christmas.



The proposal, aimed at ensuring no one dies on Christmas Day, echoes the spirit of temporary truces during past wars, such as in World War I. Orban also highlighted the potential for a large-scale prisoner exchange, which could bring joy to many families.



On Thursday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed that Orban had discussed the ceasefire idea with Russian President Vladimir Putin in a recent phone call. While Peskov did not explicitly confirm Russia's acceptance of a holiday truce, he mentioned that Moscow had submitted a document to the Hungarian embassy outlining suggestions for the prisoner swap.



Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky dismissed Orban's efforts, accusing him of using the proposal to enhance his personal image at Ukraine's expense and undermining EU unity. An aide to Zelensky further denied any communication between Kyiv and Budapest on the ceasefire and prisoner exchange.



In contrast, Peskov emphasized that Russia fully supports Orban's diplomatic efforts and remains open to peace talks based on the Istanbul agreements of 2022, which proposed military neutrality for Ukraine in exchange for security guarantees from Moscow and other global powers.

