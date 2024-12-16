ISIS activity in Syria surges

(MENAFN) activity in Syria has surged, reigniting concerns after a period of dormancy since its territorial defeat in 2019. The shifting dynamics on the ground—following the collapse of Assad forces and the reduced control of the Syrian Forces (SDF)—have allowed ISIS cells to regroup. SDF commander Mazloum Abdi warned on December 12 about the increasing visibility of ISIS, no longer confined to desert regions but also operating in areas under other factions’ control.



While ISIS lost its territorial strongholds in Syria by late 2019, recent intelligence suggests a resurgence of its scattered cells, especially since early 2024. Attacks have intensified, particularly targeting Iranian-backed militias and Assad regime forces. Over 600 attacks have been reported so far in 2024, including high-profile strikes on gas fields and military positions.



ISIS now operates in small, decentralized groups, with about 1,200 fighters active across key regions like Hasakah, Deir Ezzor, and Homs, including approximately 800 in the Syrian Badia. The US-led international coalition, particularly from bases in Al-Tanf and Ain al-Assad, continues to target ISIS leaders and prevent further escalation. Despite regional instability, the coalition has no plans to withdraw, recognizing the strategic importance of these bases in curbing ISIS activity along the Syrian-Iraqi border.

