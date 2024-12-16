3Z Brands Acquires Southerland

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Combination Broadens 3Z's National Footprint with Hubs in Tennessee, Oklahoma, Arizona, and Oregon

PHOENIX, Dec. 16, 2024

3Z Brands ("3Z"), a vertically integrated manufacturer, wholesaler, retailer, and direct-to-consumer distributor of award-winning sleep products, today announced that it has acquired Southerland.

For more than 120 years, Southerland has been dedicated to producing high-quality mattresses for brick-and-mortar retailers. Through its commitment to better sleep for all, Southerland combines time-honored techniques with modern innovations to offer a range of sleep products that deliver exceptional support and quality. With four strategically located manufacturing facilities in Nashville, TN, Phoenix, AZ, Tualatin, OR, and Oklahoma City, OK, Southerland proudly and efficiently serves wholesale customers in 43 states.

"We're excited to welcome another highly respected brand to the 3Z family," said John Merwin, Chief Executive Officer of 3Z Brands. "The acquisition of Southerland enables the strategic expansion of our nationwide manufacturing footprint, positioning 3Z to serve a new group of wholesale customers from a geographic perspective while also reducing delivery costs and timelines for our e-commerce customers. We look forward to continuing to serve Southerland's customers with the high-quality products and service they are accustomed to, along with the added benefit of expanded product development resources and innovations over time."

Bryan Smith, President of Southerland, added: "We're thrilled to be joining forces with 3Z Brands, a company that shares our dedication to craftsmanship and customer satisfaction. This partnership strengthens our ability to serve our loyal customers with the quality they expect while giving us access to new resources and expertise to help us grow. Together, we're well-positioned to continue delivering excellence, with exciting opportunities to bring our products to even more customers nationwide."

3Z will begin integrating Southerland's four facilities, with its Nashville location serving as the company's East Coast e-commerce hub. 3Z is also committed to significant capital investment in the facilities, including the addition of advanced coilers, enhanced sewing equipment, and roll-pack machines to enable best-in-class functionality. Leveraging 3Z's vertically integrated approach to foam, coils, and sewing, the companies expect Southerland and its customers to benefit from enhanced efficiencies and product innovations.

Southerland was represented by the investment banking firm Mann, Armistead & Epperson, Inc., while RBC Capital Markets LLC served as the financial advisor to 3Z during the transaction. Southerland will maintain its independent brand identity while operating alongside 3Z's diverse portfolio of leading sleep brands. To learn more about 3Z Brands, visit .

ABOUT 3Z BRANDS

3Z Brands ("3Z") is a vertically integrated manufacturer, direct-to-consumer brand portfolio, wholesaler, and retailer of award-winning sleep products. Headquartered in Arizona and New York, 3Z operates a portfolio of best-in-class sleep brands, including Helix, Brooklyn Bedding, Leesa, Birch, Bear, and Nolah. All of 3Z's brands celebrate the power of personal preferences while focusing on outstanding product quality, having won countless independently reviewed awards. Additionally, 3Z provides mattress production solutions across the industry with world-class expertise in mattress engineering, achieved through meticulous attention to detail, cutting-edge equipment, and decades of industry experience. The company strives to deliver excellent sleep products to any and every door in America.

ABOUT SOUTHERLAND

Southerland has been making quality mattresses since 1893. Using only best-in-class materials and components, Southerland currently sells its line of mattresses and adjustable bases throughout 43 states. By implementing its stringent quality assurance program, Southerland manufactures mattresses that are backed by the company's "making it right" philosophy that stands behind every product delivered. Each of its products is delivered to retailers via its wholly-owned transportation company. The company's current four production and distribution facilities in Tennessee, Phoenix, Oklahoma, and Oregon, total more than 595,000 square feet.

