EQS-News: Cheplapharm AG / Key word(s): Mergers & Acquisitions

CHEPLAPHARM acquires Gemzar from Lilly

16.12.2024 / 08:48 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

CHEPLAPHARM ACQUIRES GEMZAR ® FROM LILLY

Binningen/Greifswald, 16 December 2024



With the purchase of Gemzar ® from Eli Lilly and Company, which was signed on 2 October 2024 and closed on 13 December 2024, the CHEPLAPHARM Group is once again expanding its existing portfolio in the oncology sector. The transaction includes the transfer of worldwide commercial rights (except South Korea).



CHEPLAPHARM is the global market leader in the acquisition of established originator products from research-based pharmaceutical companies. With the purchase of Gemzar®, CHEPLAPHARM is acquiring a proven chemotherapeutic agent for the treatment of various types of cancer: non-small cell lung cancer, urothelial, biliary tract, pancreatic, ovarian, cervical and breast cancer. The active substance gemcitabine is included in the WHO Model Lists of Essential Medicines.



'We are delighted that we were able to successfully close the Gemzar® transaction in just over two months after signing in October, continuing the good and trustful cooperation with Lilly following the acquisition of the Zyprexa® portfolio last year,' says Edeltraud Lafer, CEO of CHEPLAPHARM.

Gemzar® is a well-established branded medicine that further strengthens CHEPLAPHARM's existing oncology portfolio. With brands such as Vesanoid®, Tarceva®, Xeloda®, Myocet®, Paraplatin® and Taxol® the company already has a broad and patient-orientated product portfolio for the treatment of various types of cancer.

The transaction includes intellectual property and product registrations.



About CHEPLAPHARM CHEPLAPHARM is a family-owned company with headquarters in Greifswald. For over 20 years, the company has been very successful in taking over well-known and well-established medicines from the research-based pharmaceutical industry and transferring them to an existing global network of partners for production and distribution. In this way, CHEPLAPHARM ensures the continuous supply of these medicines to patients worldwide. In addition to its headquarters in Greifswald, CHEPLAPHARM operates further sites in France, Japan, Russia and Switzerland. The company employs about 750 people worldwide.

Please refer to for additional information.

Press office: CHEPLAPHARM ǀ Ziegelhof 24 ǀ 17489 Greifswald ǀ press(at)cheplapharm







16.12.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at

Language: English Company: Cheplapharm AG Ziegelhof 24 17489 Greifswald Germany Phone: 03834 3914 O E-mail: ... Internet: ISIN: DE000CHP2222 WKN: CHP222 EQS News ID: 2051417

Notierung vorgesehen

End of News EQS News Service