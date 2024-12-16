1 Killed, 9 Wounded In Wardak, Bamyan Accidents

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News)

GHAZNI CITY (Pajhwok): One individual has been killed and nine others have been as a result of traffic accidents in central Maidan Wardak and Bamyan provinces, officials said on Monday.

In a statement, the Maidan Wardak governor's office said eight people, including two women, were injured in a collision between a Mazda truck and a coach in the Ismailkhel area of Jalrez district on the Maidan Shahr-Bamyan highway on Sunday.

Separately, Bamyan spokesman Mohammad Khwani Rasa told Pajhwok Afghan News a van overturned in Yakawlang No.1 district last night.

He said one individual was killed and another injured in the accident. Security forces evacuated the injured to Maidan Shahr Civil Hospital.

Earlier, six people died in traffic accident in Lashkargah, the capital of southern Helmand province. Such mishaps are often blamed on rash driving and bumpy roads.

hz/mud