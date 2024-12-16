US policymakers inform Apple, Google to be prepared to emit TikTok from app stores

(MENAFN) The chair and senior Democrat on a US House of Representatives committee on China informed the CEOs of Google-parent Alphabet as well as Apple on Friday they should be prepared to emit TikTok from their US app stores on the middle of next year’s first month.



In the previous week, a US federal appeals court advocated a policy demanding China-based ByteDance to remove TikTok in the United States or experience a restriction. Spokeperson John Moolenaar, a Republican and chair of the committee, and the senior Democrat on the committee, as well as spokesperson Raja Krishnamoorthi, individually advised TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew to retail the short-video app consumed by 170 million users, particularly Americans.



"Congress has acted decisively to defend the national security of the United States and protect TikTok’s American users from the Chinese Communist Party. We urge TikTok to immediately execute a qualified divestiture," the policymakers stated.



Apple, Alphabet as well as TikTok did not directly remark. On Monday, ByteDance and TikTok made an urgent proposal to momentarily block the policy awaiting a rivision by the US Supreme Court.

