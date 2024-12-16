Kuwait Amir Congratulates Bahrain's King On Nat'l Day

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 16 (KUNA) -- the Amir Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber has sent a cable of congratulations to the King of Bahrain Hamad bin Issa bin Salman Al-Khalifa on his country's 53rd national day and the 25th anniversary of his accession to power.

His Highness the Amir lauded the significant achievements and development during the era of King Hamad and commended the strong ties linking the State of Kuwait with the Kingdom of Bahrain.

He affirmed both countries' commitment to bolster relations and cooperation in various sectors, expressed good wishes to King Hamad as well as to his country so it may witness further progress and development under the Monarch's wise leadership. (end)

