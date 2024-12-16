Today In Kuwait's History
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
KUWAIT, Dec 16 (KUNA)
1973 -- The Industrial bank of Kuwait was established with a capital amounting to KD 10 million. It is the first bank of this kind to be founded in the Arabian Gulf.
1978 -- The National Cleaning Company was founded for public cleaning tasks.
1986 -- The Scientific Publishing Council of Kuwait University was established to manage scientific journals published by the university.
2003 -- The National Assembly approved a bill allowing citizens of all GCC countries to possess real-estates in Kuwait.
2015 -- Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development (KFAED) inked an agreement to lend Niger KD six million to co-fund construction of a key road.
2016 -- KFAED inked a USD-one-million agreement with Lebanon to establish a cancer treatment center for children especially Syrian refugees.
2023 -- The Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah passed away at age 86 after a long illustrious career in various posts in service of Kuwait and its people.
2023 -- Kuwaiti government named His Highness Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah as the Amir of the State of Kuwait. (end)
