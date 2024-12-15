(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

NEW YORK, Dec. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global

folding electric bicycle size is estimated to grow by USD 204.5 Million from 2024 to 2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.8% during the forecast period.

The report provides a comprehensive forecast of key segments below-



Segmentation Overview

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global folding electric bicycle market 2024-2028

1.1 Age 18-50

1.2 Lesser than 18 1.3 Age greater than 50



2.1 Offline 2.2 Online



3.1 Europe

3.2 North America

3.3 APAC

3.4 South America 3.5 Middle East and Africa





Fastest growing segment:

Folding electric bicycles offer numerous benefits to adults aged 18-50, making them an attractive alternative to traditional modes of transportation. These benefits include improved cardiovascular fitness, joint mobility, posture, coordination, and reduced stress hormones and body fat levels. With traffic congestion and air pollution becoming major concerns, folding electric bicycles provide an efficient solution. They help adults navigate through traffic effectively and contribute to reducing road infrastructure damage, which can cost governments millions of dollars daily. Governments are responding by promoting cycling infrastructure, such as protected lanes and signals, encouraging more adults to opt for folding electric bicycles. Vendors are expanding their product offerings to meet this growing demand, leading to increased sales in the age group 18-50 segment of the global folding electric bicycle market.

Analyst Review

Folding bikes, also known as foldable or collapsible bikes, are a space-saving option for urban commuters and riders with limited available space. These innovative bikes feature a collapsible frame that allows the main frame, rear triangle, derailleur, and even the bicycle's back wheel to be folded for easy storage. With the integration of rechargeable batteries, folding bikes have evolved into electric folding bikes or e-bikes, providing a boost for riders in metropolitan areas. Lightweight design, long battery life, and high motor efficiency make these e-bikes a popular choice for eco-conscious commuters looking to avoid cars and motorbikes in traffic. Design aesthetics and battery technology continue to improve, offering a wide range of options for riders seeking a combination of performance and portability.

Market Overview

The Folding Electric Bike market is witnessing significant growth due to the increasing demand from urban commuters for space-saving mobility solutions. Folding bikes offer the convenience of compact size, making them an ideal choice for riders in urban areas with limited available space. The main frame, rear triangle, derailleur, and hinge are key components of a folding bike, with moving parts minimized for ease of use. Urban residents face traffic-related issues such as long car lines and traffic jams, making folding electric bikes an attractive alternative to private vehicles. The electric segment of the folding bike market is gaining popularity due to its health advantages, including improved cognitive function, reduced stress, and better mood. Folding electric bikes offer high-speed features and are popular among the millennial generation, who prioritize green mobility solutions over traditional automobiles. The electric lineup includes ground-breaking models like the E-scooter ES-2, GB-2 Electric, Ciao E7, and Unio E20. The rising urbanization and affordability of folding electric bikes are driving demand, with existing infrastructure being adapted to accommodate e-bike infrastructures such as solar parking areas. However, concerns over battery theft and simplicity in storage remain challenges for the industry. Lightweight design, long battery life, and performance are key considerations for consumers, with advancements in battery technology, motor efficiency, and material innovations driving growth.





Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

7 Customer Landscape

8

Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10

Vendor

Landscape

11

Vendor

Analysis

12

Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email:

[email protected]

Website:



SOURCE Technavio

