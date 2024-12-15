Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Sunday Until 12:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT -- the Amir Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber received at Bayan Palace, His Highness the Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah and Crown Prince of Jordan Al-Hussein bin Abdullah II and accompanying delegation, on occasion of official visit.

KUWAIT -- His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah received Crown Prince of Jordan Al-Hussein bin Abdullah II and accompanying delegation, on occasion of official visit.

KUWAIT -- His Highness the Prime Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Sabah received the Ministers of Oil and Energy from member states of the Organization of Arab Petroleum Exporting Countries (OAPEC).

KUWAIT -- UAE Padel National team won in the men's category the third edition of the Arabian Gulf Padel Cup tournament, hosted in Kuwait in the past five days, while the Omani national team won the championship title in women's category. (end) mb