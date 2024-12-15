(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Broadcom's stock price surged by 24.4% on Friday, December 13, 2024, propelling the company's value beyond the $1 trillion mark. This milestone makes Broadcom the ninth U.S. company to achieve a 13-digit valuation, joining the ranks of tech giants known as the "Seven Magnifiques".



The remarkable stock rally followed Broadcom' impressive fourth-quarter report, which showcased the company's strong performance in the artificial intelligence (AI) sector. Broadcom's AI-related revenue skyrocketed by 220% year-over-year, reaching $12.2 billion for the fiscal year 2024.



CEO Hock Tan's optimistic outlook for the AI business fueled investor enthusiasm. The company projects first-quarter fiscal 2025 revenue of $14.6 billion, representing a 22% year-on-year increase. Broadcom anticipates AI revenues to grow by 65% in Q1 to $3.8 billion, with Tan estimating the AI segment could generate $60 billion to $90 billion annually by fiscal 2027.







Broadcom's success in the AI chip market stems from its innovative "XPU" chips and Ethernet networking portfolio. The company has secured partnerships with major cloud providers and is developing custom AI accelerators, positioning itself as a formidable competitor to industry leader Nvidia.



Analysts have responded positively to Broadcom's performance, with Bank of America reaffirming its "buy" rating and citing the "rapidly expanding AI potential". Price targets for Broadcom stock have surged, with some analysts projecting up to $250 per share.

Broadcom Soars Past $1 Trillion Valuation on A.I.-Driven Growth

The semiconductor industry, represented by the SOX index, has benefited from Broadcom's success, with the index rising nearly 2% following the earnings announcement. Broadcom's shareholders have also been rewarded with an 11% increase in the quarterly dividend for the next fiscal year.



As the AI revolution continues to reshape the tech landscape, Broadcom's trillion-dollar valuation underscores the transformative power of AI technology in driving economic growth and innovation.

