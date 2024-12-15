Ukrainians Already Submitted Almost 7.5M Applications For Aid Under Winter Esupport

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainians have already submitted almost 7.5 million applications for a one-time state aid of UAH 1,000 under the Winter eSupport program.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said this in his evening address published on his website , Ukrinform reports.

“Today, we have another positive result from our eSupport program – nearly seven and a half million applications have been submitted. Of these, more than two million are for children. Payments are already being made, and 4.5 billion hryvnias have already been transferred to people. The largest spending category is utility services, and now, in winter, it is really important to support as many of our people, our Ukrainian families as possible. Please, register for eSupport,” said Zelensky.

The program also allows payments for train tickets, Ukrainian books, donations to volunteers.

“Everyone can choose the option that best suits their needs. This is support for all our people across the country,” Zelensky stressed.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Ukrainians spent 63% of the funds received from the state under the Winter eSupport program to pay for utility bill.